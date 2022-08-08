Home Sports Juve, Kostic close. But for Morata it is no: all the negotiations
Juve, Kostic close. But for Morata it is no: all the negotiations

Juve, Kostic close. But for Morata it is no: all the negotiations

For the Serbian, the bonuses for Eintracht remain to be defined. But the lack of an agreement with Atletico for the Spaniard complicates the plans in attack

Alvaro Morata, a hurricane on Juve. Not only for the three goals scored, but above all for the inconclusive summit that preceded the friendly match with Atletico Madrid. The Juventus willingness to raise the offer to around 20 million was not enough to move the Colchoneros, who are even now asking for more than the 25 million expected in recent weeks. A stiffening that greatly complicates the Juventus plans.

