The unions had demanded 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more per month. According to information from Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), employers had offered 8 percent more income and a minimum amount of 300 euros. However, a spokeswoman for the Association of Municipal Employers’ Associations (VKA) said that the employers had not submitted a new offer in the third round of negotiations, but that a significant increase and a minimum amount at a reasonable level were conceivable.

Werneke said: “After the Federal Minister of the Interior has called the numbers, they are the starting point for the arbitration. It would be unrealistic for employers to think they could fall short of those numbers.”