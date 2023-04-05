(LaPresse) Tension in Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. The latter raided the Al-Aqsa mosque at dawn on Wednesday and Palestinian media say they would attack Muslim worshippers. Israeli police, on the other hand, said they used force to evacuate Palestinians who had holed up in the mosque with fireworks, stones and sticks. He added that an officer was injured in the leg by a stone and that dozens of ‘rioters’ had been arrested. In the images released by the Israeli security forces, the agents are seen entering the religious site during the explosion of numerous fireworks. The video also features a barred door from the inside and the remains of explosive material. (LaPresse)