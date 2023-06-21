Vespa celebrates 100 years of Disney with a version dedicated to Mickey Mouse

Listen to the audio version of the article

A limited edition, born from the collaboration between two iconic brands, to celebrate an anniversary. Thus was born the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa. Protagonists of the collective imagination thanks to recognizable shapes and colors, the two brands look back on, for example, the collaboration for the animated film by Disney and Pixar, Luca, in which the scooter symbol of Made in Italy is the protagonist. Now the two icons come together in a special project for Disney100, with Vespa paying homage to Disney with a Vespa dedicated to Disney Mickey Mouse.

«Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in difficult times like the present one. An ageless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on the occasion of Disney’s centenary, an equally timeless icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness and fun, values ​​that Vespa has always brought with it » underlines Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing and innovation of the Piaggio Group.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centenary year and to bring all the charm and personality of Mickey Mouse to road trips wherever people want to go,” said Claire Terry, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, Games & Publishing EMEA.

For this collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc are painted in black, red, white and yellow. Also inspired by Mickey Mouse are the yellow wheels that recall his shoes and the black mirrors that recall the unforgettable round ears.

The Pontedera Group closed a first quarter of the year – the sixth in positive territory – with 546.8 million in revenues, the highest value recorded in the period, up by 20%. Piaggio sold, with all its brands, 154,900 vehicles, an increase of 9.2% over the same period of 2022. And it made investments of around 32.4 million euros against 26.6 million last year.

