Vice Premier of China Emphasizes Importance of 5G+ Industrial Internet Development

The 2023 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference kicked off in Wuhan on November 20th, with Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, in attendance. In his speech at the opening ceremony, Zhang emphasized the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on new industrialization and accelerating the development of 5G+ industrial Internet to support the modernization of the industrial system.

Zhang highlighted the industrial Internet as a crucial infrastructure for new industrialization and praised the remarkable progress made in China’s industrial Internet development in recent years under the leadership of the Party Central Committee. He stressed the need to promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, as well as to drive the transformation and upgrading of industrial digitalization, networking, and intelligence.

Additionally, Zhang Guoqing visited a grassroots fire rescue station in Hubei, where he emphasized the importance of faithfully implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important precepts. He emphasized the need for professional training, joint prevention, and joint training to improve the team’s combat effectiveness and response efficiency in the face of disasters and major emergencies.

The conference focused on the need to further improve network infrastructure, strengthen network security management, and promote the high-quality development of the industrial Internet. Participants were urged to keep a close eye on global technology industry changes and to build new competitive advantages through openness and cooperation.

