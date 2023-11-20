CLOT x STAFFONLY Joint Series: Introducing the ‘Thorns’ Collection

CLOT and STAFFONLY Announce Joint “Thorn” Series

In celebration of its 20th year, CLOT has collaborated with Chinese designer brand STAFFONLY to introduce a new joint series called “Thorns.” This collaboration follows the previous success of their “CHANGE THE GENERATION” fashion show in Shanghai in 2024, aiming to connect the past and the future.

The CLOT x STAFFONLY “Thorns” joint series is based on the classic thorn pattern ALIENEGRA from CLOT’s historical archives. This pattern has been reimagined using STAFFONLY’s design language, resulting in a new collection of 9 items that seamlessly blend the aesthetic of both brands. CLOT founder and creative director, Edison Chen, will be featured in the advertising campaign for the joint series.

STAFFONLY used three-dimensional knitting jacquard technology to give the ALIENEGRA pattern a new texture, wrapping it around the appearance and details of each item in the collection. The suede fabric background highlights the sharpness of ALIENEGRA, offering a unique visual experience.

The joint series includes a variety of items such as jacquard halo sweater zipper jackets, knitted sweatpants, printed TEEs, suede work jackets, and exclusive accessories, all featuring the ALIENEGRA pattern. Additionally, the brands have created exclusive hangtags for the collection, incorporating traditional embroidery techniques to align with CLOT’s brand concept of honoring traditional culture.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of CLOT, STAFFONLY has designed a hollow ALIENEGRA SHOWPIECE featuring a special 20th-anniversary logo. The inclusion of the anniversary logo in the clothing further highlights the significance of this collaboration.

The CLOT x STAFFONLY joint series is set to be released on November 24th, offering a fresh and innovative take on classic designs. Interested fashion enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars for the launch.