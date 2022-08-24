Home Business Vice President of iQOO Z6x Reservation Products: 6000mAh battery life is unbelievably strong_Sina Technology_Sina Network
Today, iQOO Z6x is on the shelves of JD.com’s self-operated flagship store for reservations, and the new product will debut on August 25.

This phone focuses on long battery life. Zeng Kunpeng, vice president of iQOO product line, said that the battery life of the Z6 series is outrageously strong.

According to official tests, iQOO Z6x can listen to music for up to 115.2 hours, navigate maps for up to 18.5 hours, watch videos for up to 18 hours, and play Honor of Kings for up to 13.7 hours.

It is reported that the iQOO Z6x uses a high energy density lithium cobalt oxide battery. This material has high material density and electrode compaction density. Lithium-ion batteries using lithium cobalt oxide have a stable structure, high capacity ratio, and outstanding comprehensive performance, but the cost is high.

In addition, the iQOO Z6x is equipped with a low-power processor, comes in three colors of black mirror, blazing orange, and blue ice, and provides three storage specifications of 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB.

It is worth noting that this time iQOO will also launch the Z6 at the same time, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, a 64-megapixel main camera, and supports 80W fast charging. According to officials, the Z6 only takes 10 minutes to charge to 50%, with a peak conversion efficiency of 98.5%, and supports 24-recharge safety protection.

These two new products are priced between 1,000-2,000 yuan and will be unveiled on the same stage on August 25.


