Viessmann: Jens Südekum – “The Asians are already in the starting blocks”

DHessian heating manufacturer Viessmann is selling its air conditioning division, including the lucrative heat pumps, to US competitor Carrier Global. In return, the remaining Viessmann Group will take over a block of shares and, according to its own statements, will become one of the largest shareholders in the US group.

WELT: Professor Südekum, the sale of the heat pump manufacturer Viessmann to a US competitor at this point in time seems incomprehensible to many observers at first glance: the German market is just about to experience the heat pump revolution, so why sell now?