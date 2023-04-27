Playstation Plus: These free games will be available in May 2023

PR / Business Insider

If you own a PS4 or PS5, you should definitely also secure the Playstation Plus online service*. You get free games, discounts, online play and many exclusive features for your Playstation 4 and 5. In May 2023 there will be three new free games on Playstation Plus. These are the titles “Grid Legends”, “Chivalry 2” and “Descenders”.



Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more



Anyone who owns a Playstation actually needs Playstation Plus*. With the subscription service, owners of a PS4 or PS5 can, for example, compete against other players online. More importantly, PS Plus subscribers get access to new free games every month. So you can download several free top titles monthly.

Free games on Playstation Plus

You need a PS Plus membership to get the games. You can buy these from Amazon, for example, for one, three or twelve months.* You can then download free games every month.

read too Playstation Plus Essential: The most important information about the basic subscription model

Playstation Plus: These games are free in May 2023

Which games await you in May 2023? While in the past there were often four games available for download on PS Plus every month, this time there are only three again. These are the free titles this month:

„Grid Legends‘ for PS4 and PS5

External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Grid Legends may look like a racing sim, but it’s actually an arcade racing game. With different cars you drive your laps on race courses and you can either have fun in solo mode or compete in multiplayer races.

„Chivalry 2‘ for PS4 and PS5

External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

“Chivalry 2” is the sequel to “Chivalry: Medieval Warfare” and accordingly a multiplayer action game that is played in the first-person perspective. The game is said to be inspired by major battles in medieval and fantasy films, so expect brutal combat with swords, axes, spears and more.

„Descenders for the PS4 and PS5

External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In “Descenders” you cycle over mountains, through forests or through muddy sand. You have to try to demonstrate impressive stunts and tricks and achieve the best possible placement.

When will the free games be available on Playstation Plus?

The free games are usually on the first Tuesday of the month unlocked on Playstation Plus*. Accordingly, the games will be available for download from May 2, 2023. Until when can you download the games? You will probably have access to it until June 5, 2023. The next batch of June 2023 games will then most likely be provided on Tuesday 6 June 2023. The titles are usually announced on the Wednesday before they go live (probably on May 31, 2023).

read too Playstation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium: All information about the new subscription model for video games from Sony

All advantages of a PS Plus membership at a glance:

Free full versions of top games

Unrestricted use of all online modes of the PS4 and PS5 games and compete against other players in multiplayer

Special discounts on games and other products in the PS Store

Exclusive designs and themes for your games or avatar

Access to 100 gigabytes of cloud storage

Early participation in beta or alpha testing of selected games

Offers on certain select brands through PS Plus Rewards

Permanent access to some of the best PS4 games with PS Plus Collection (downloads only available until May 9th, 2023)

Game Help for difficult situations in the game

read too Playstation 5: offers, news , gaming highlights, accessories & more news-gaming-highlights-zubehoer-mehr-1/”>

Exclusive content for Playstation 5 owners

PS5 owners can look forward to exclusive benefits with an active PS Plus membership. The Playstation Plus Collection For example, offers permanent access to some of the best PS4 games ever, including “Uncharted”, “Persona 5”, “God of War” or “The Last of Us” – but only up to and including May 9, 2023.

If you get stuck in a game, Sony PS Plus members also have the feature Game Help. You can jump to this option within your game with the press of a button, which will bring up helpful videos related to the section you’re currently in. You can also display this in a separate video while you’re playing – so the annoying search for the right solution on YouTube is over with “Game Help”.

read too Playstation Plus Collection: Sony discontinues free games offer

The 20 free games of the Collection

Sony ups the ante by offering 20 games that are free to download and play as long as you have a PS Plus subscription. These games are still available for download until May 9, 2023:

„Bloodborne“

„Days Gone“

„Detroit: Become Human“

„God of War“

„Infamous Second Son“

„Ratchet and Clank“

„The Last Guardian“

„The Last of Us Remastered“

„Until Dawn“

„Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End“

„Batman: Arkham Knight“

„Battlefield 1“

„Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition“

„Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy“

„Fallout 4“

„Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition“

„Monster Hunter: World“

„Mortal Kombat X“

„Persona 5“

„Resident Evil 7: Biohazard“



*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

