Home » Playstation Plus: These free games will be available in May 2023
Technology

Playstation Plus: These free games will be available in May 2023

by admin
Playstation Plus: These free games will be available in May 2023

PR / Business Insider

If you own a PS4 or PS5, you should definitely also secure the Playstation Plus online service*.

You get free games, discounts, online play and many exclusive features for your Playstation 4 and 5.

In May 2023 there will be three new free games on Playstation Plus. These are the titles “Grid Legends”, “Chivalry 2” and “Descenders”.


Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more


Anyone who owns a Playstation actually needs Playstation Plus*. With the subscription service, owners of a PS4 or PS5 can, for example, compete against other players online. More importantly, PS Plus subscribers get access to new free games every month. So you can download several free top titles monthly.

Free games on Playstation Plus

You need a PS Plus membership to get the games. You can buy these from Amazon, for example, for one, three or twelve months.* You can then download free games every month.

read too

Playstation Plus Essential: The most important information about the basic subscription model

Playstation Plus: These games are free in May 2023

Which games await you in May 2023? While in the past there were often four games available for download on PS Plus every month, this time there are only three again. These are the free titles this month:

„Grid Legends‘ for PS4 and PS5

Grid Legends may look like a racing sim, but it’s actually an arcade racing game. With different cars you drive your laps on race courses and you can either have fun in solo mode or compete in multiplayer races.

See also  The effects of ten years of startup law

Chivalry 2‘ for PS4 and PS5

“Chivalry 2” is the sequel to “Chivalry: Medieval Warfare” and accordingly a multiplayer action game that is played in the first-person perspective. The game is said to be inspired by major battles in medieval and fantasy films, so expect brutal combat with swords, axes, spears and more.

Descenders for the PS4 and PS5

In “Descenders” you cycle over mountains, through forests or through muddy sand. You have to try to demonstrate impressive stunts and tricks and achieve the best possible placement.

When will the free games be available on Playstation Plus?

The free games are usually on the first Tuesday of the month unlocked on Playstation Plus*. Accordingly, the games will be available for download from May 2, 2023. Until when can you download the games? You will probably have access to it until June 5, 2023. The next batch of June 2023 games will then most likely be provided on Tuesday 6 June 2023. The titles are usually announced on the Wednesday before they go live (probably on May 31, 2023).

See also  After the game is over, it still consumes a lot of CPU resources. NVIDIA releases emergency fix driver 531.26

read too

Playstation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium: All information about the new subscription model for video games from Sony

All advantages of a PS Plus membership at a glance:

  • Free full versions of top games
  • Unrestricted use of all online modes of the PS4 and PS5 games and compete against other players in multiplayer
  • Special discounts on games and other products in the PS Store
  • Exclusive designs and themes for your games or avatar
  • Access to 100 gigabytes of cloud storage
  • Early participation in beta or alpha testing of selected games
  • Offers on certain select brands through PS Plus Rewards
  • Permanent access to some of the best PS4 games with PS Plus Collection (downloads only available until May 9th, 2023)
  • Game Help for difficult situations in the game

read too

news-gaming-highlights-zubehoer-mehr-1/”>
Playstation 5: offers, news, gaming highlights, accessories & more

Exclusive content for Playstation 5 owners

PS5 owners can look forward to exclusive benefits with an active PS Plus membership. The Playstation Plus Collection For example, offers permanent access to some of the best PS4 games ever, including “Uncharted”, “Persona 5”, “God of War” or “The Last of Us” – but only up to and including May 9, 2023.

If you get stuck in a game, Sony PS Plus members also have the feature Game Help. You can jump to this option within your game with the press of a button, which will bring up helpful videos related to the section you’re currently in. You can also display this in a separate video while you’re playing – so the annoying search for the right solution on YouTube is over with “Game Help”.

See also  "World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster" announced the first series "World Tree Labyrinth" Detailed Explanation Part 1 "World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER"

read too

Playstation Plus Collection: Sony discontinues free games offer

The 20 free games of the Collection

Sony ups the ante by offering 20 games that are free to download and play as long as you have a PS Plus subscription. These games are still available for download until May 9, 2023:

  • „Bloodborne“
  • „Days Gone“
  • „Detroit: Become Human“
  • „God of War“
  • „Infamous Second Son“
  • „Ratchet and Clank“
  • „The Last Guardian“
  • „The Last of Us Remastered“
  • „Until Dawn“
  • „Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End“
  • „Batman: Arkham Knight“
  • „Battlefield 1“
  • „Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition“
  • „Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy“
  • „Fallout 4“
  • „Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition“
  • „Monster Hunter: World“
  • „Mortal Kombat X“
  • „Persona 5“
  • „Resident Evil 7: Biohazard“

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit


You may also like

Amazon page leaks Beats Studio Buds+ will debut...

1Komma5° cooperates more closely with Porsche when charging...

It’s finally possible to create AI movies with...

Big pterosaurs ate small dinosaurs. Amazing things from...

Redfall gets a bunch of new Xbox Design...

Tango Gameworks appears to be working on a...

Buy cheap Chuwi HiPad XPro from 140€ (04/2023)

Vodafone disruption – there are problems here today

Im Tested: Maserati Grecale GT

Know-it-all thanks to ChatGPT | hot online

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy