QD OLED immersive entertainment work experience Philips Evnia 34M2C8600

Entering 2023, desktop monitors will develop towards OLED technology, which will greatly improve the work and entertainment experience. Besides 4K, 1440p ultra-wide screens will also attract the attention of users. Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 adopts quantum dot QD OLED technology, which can be used in both game entertainment and content creation and office work. There is a good balance.

QD OLED is an emerging panel technology. Combining OLED screen and Quantum Dot (QD) technology, it has the pure black screen of OLED and the highest brightness and color effect comparable to QLED. It is suitable for both ultra-high frame rate PC games and content creation. Help, I believe it will become the mainstream in the future, enhance the PC HDR gaming experience, and facilitate the preview of 4K HDR content creation.

The latest 34-inch 34M2C7600MV of Philips Evnia series monitors adopts QD OLED technology. The panel specification is WQHD 3440 x 1440 ultra-wide curved surface, the pixel density is 109.68 PPI, and the panel curvature is 1800R. At the same time, it has also obtained DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and 10-bit color conversion provides DCI-P3 99.3%, sRGB 148.8% and Adobe RGB 97.8% coverage, and the color standard specification is sRGB Delta E <2, also It can meet the needs of content creation, and can be used with the HDR correction function in games and "Windows" desktops to have better black level and color performance in game broadcasting and other occasions.

Evnia 34M2C7600MV has comprehensive connectivity capabilities, providing 2 HDMI 2.0, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 1 USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode), and a 4-port USB 3.2 5Gbps hub, which can use the KVM function to slide a set of keyboards Mouse to monitor, quickly switch control 2 systems via OSD. It can also use PIP picture-in-picture and PBP picture side by side to divide the picture into two 1720 x 1440 pictures left and right, but it does not have the rotation vertical mode.

In terms of games, Evnia 34M2C7600MV supports [email protected] and DP/[email protected] screen update rate, corresponding to Adaptive sync synchronization mode, which can provide low latency and smooth screen effects, which is helpful for fast response games such as FPS, racing, etc. At the same time, the OSD also has more advanced game functions, such as: built-in crosshair, central zoom-in aiming, dark position compensation function, etc. You can also simply enable multiple different scene modes for basic adjustments and quickly switch usage methods.

Another feature of the display is the addition of 4-sided Ambiglow atmosphere lights. Different display methods can be selected, such as breathing, following the screen, and sound changes to increase the sense of immersion. When using it, the main light in the room should be dimmed. Vertical surfaces such as the back of the display close to the wall will Have better effect.

Based on the characteristics of OLED, the OSD provides maintenance functions. After several hours of cumulative use, pixel cleaning will be scheduled to avoid burn-in problems, and a small number of pixels are reserved on the 4 sides of the screen for displacement, so its narrow-edge design is still slightly wider than traditional LCD panels.

Summary: Both Entertainment and Creation

PCM Rating: 4.5/5

Evnia 34M2C8600 uses the latest generation of QD OLED technology panel, which makes the picture quality catch up with audio-visual TV products, and at the same time maintains a high refresh rate to support PC game applications. The additional KVM control and USB-C display input also greatly facilitate the connection to other devices. The 3440 x 1440 resolution is very immersive, but the current price is still high, and it is slightly higher than the 42-inch Evnia 42M2N8900 of the same series of standard 4K OLED specifications.

Philips Philips Evnia 34M2C8600

Panel type: QD OLED

Panel Size: 34 inches / 86.36 cm

Ratio: 21:9

Curvature: 1800R

Highest resolution: HDMI: 3440 x [email protected], DP/USB-C: 3440 x [email protected]

Response Time (Typical): 0.1 ms (Grey to Gray)

Contrast Ratio (Typical): 1,000,000:1

Brightness: SDR: 250 (APL 100%) nits, HDR: 450 (APL 10%) nits, HDR E/P: 1000 (APL 3%) nits

HDR：DisplayHDR True Black 400

Signal Inputs: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (DP Alt Mode, Video, Data and Power Out)

USB Hub: USB 3.2 Gen 1 / 5Gbps, USB-B Upstream x 1, USB-A Downstream x 4 (with 1 x Quick Charge BC 1.2)

Built-in speakers: 5W x 2, DTS

Other: PIP/PBP mode 2x device, KVM

Dimensions: 813 x 553 x 295 mm (with stand) (maximum height)

Weight: 8.70 KG (including bracket) (kg)

Wall mount: VESA bracket (100×100mm)