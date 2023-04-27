Ljubinka Klarić dyed her hair red Entertainment

Ljubinka Klarić decided to change her hairstyle, and the end result shocked everyone.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbian actress who is in a happy and harmonious marriage with the ambassador of Serbia in Iraq, Ljubinka Klarićis recognizable for her talent, wide smile, but also for her blonde hair, which she has been nurturing for decades.

Ever since she appeared on the stage, she has been faithful to her blonde hair, so everyone was surprised by her decision to dye it now and change her image. Ljubinka shared a photo on her Facebook account where it can be seen that she dyed her hair in red tones. Her transformation shocked everyone, and the comments were numerous.

“Wow”, “Too good”, “Powerful”, “Great transformation”, “Shock”, “Fire”, are just some of them. Check it out:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!