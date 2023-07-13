“Vinitaly 2024 will be dedicated to fashion”: Lollobrigida’s idea

“Vinitaly 2024 will be dedicated to fashion”: the idea of ​​Minister Francesco Lollobrigida to promote Made in Italy

“To the next Vinitaly we will bring a union between high fashion e vino”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida during a speech at theAssembly of the Italian Wine Unionwhich was held on 12 July in Rome at the Confcommercio headquarters.

According to Gambero Rosso, the meeting, entitled “The world of wine to come. Demographic and consumption scenarios to 2040”, focused on the future viticultural scenarios. In this regard, the minister recalled the exhibition held at the last edition of Vinitaly, which brought two paintings to the fair: the “Bacchus” by Caravaggio and the “Bacchus as a child” by Guido Reni. Thus, on the wave of the success of the last initiative, he relaunched for 2024: “Art will be present again at Vinitaly, after the great success of the exhibition of masterpieces by Caravaggio and Guido Reni, but I would like to see it in the next edition of International exhibition a liaison between the world of fashion and the wine companies present at the fair in Verona. A great collective show”, revealed the minister.

