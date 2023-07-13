si punta al Network as a Service (NaaS)

In the TIM HiTech ‘Tomorrow Telco: focus Italia’ event which took place today, the Group led by Pietro Labriola confirms its role as protagonist in technological and infrastructural innovation at the service of the country

Outlined the process of transforming the network into a platform that enables new business models for Telcos and accelerates the development of innovative digital services in close collaboration with the ICT world.

Transforming the network into an open platform, Network as a Service (NaaS), to accelerate technological innovation and enable new business models for Telcos. This is the challenge for the future of telecommunications companies launched by TIM on the occasion of ‘TIM HiTech Tomorrow Telco: focus Italia’the event that took place today at the Auditorium in via Oriolo Romano.

An appointment introduced by the speech of Pietro Labriola, Chief Executive Officer of TIM and conducted by Elisabetta Romano, Chief Network Operations & Wholesale Officer of TIM and President of Sparkle, which saw the participation of numerous international operators members of the Global Leadership Forum and some of the main representatives of the Italian ICT market.

The event was also an opportunity to present TIM’s technological evolutions on the Edge Cloud, 5G Stand Alone, very high-speed fiber connectivity up to 50 Giga and quantum technologies for cyber security.

TIM’s solution

The Network as a Service on which TIM focuses transforms the network into an open platform with the involvement of the main players in the sector. It is a flexible model of use of the network infrastructure that allows the world of developers, from Hyperscalers to startups, to create new digital services to be offered on the market, for the benefit of citizens, companies and the Public Administration. It consists in bringing the intelligence of the network and the Cloud into every inhabited center using the capillarity of the TIM exchanges on the Italian territory, through the Network API (interfaces that allow different applications and services to exchange data).

“The very high-performance digital network model made possible by NaaS will be able to meet the challenges of Telcos in the coming decades – he has declared Elizabeth RomanoChief Network Operations & Wholesale Officer of TIM and President of Sparkle –. Let’s think of the autonomous driving services, virtual reality, supercomputing, healthcare enhanced by big data and environmental sustainability, essential for enabling the digitization of the country which is fundamental for future growth. We can do this because our network is the most widespread in the country: we don’t limit ourselves to equipping every home, office or production plant with ultra-broadband, but we will give greater value to our plants by enriching them with the Cloud, which we will bring ever closer to our customers: a real Edge Cloud Continuum”.

Thanks to the synergy with the Sparkle infrastructure, it will be possible to expand this model even beyond national borders. Indeed, the TIM network integrated with Sparkle represents a key strategic structure, with its submarine cables, its hubs in Milan and Sicily and its international PoPs, increasingly confirming itself as the true infrastructural bridge of the Mediterranean between the key junctions in the Middle East, the United States and Europe, on which to implement Network as a Service solutions from an international point of view.

