Vinitaly opens, 130 top Italian producers awarded

Vinitaly opens, 130 top Italian producers awarded

With the awarding of the 130 top standard-bearer producers of Italian wine in the context of Vinitaly OperaWine, the 55th edition of Vinitaly in Verona is starting to warm up its engines, which will be inaugurated tomorrow morning at Veronafiere. As has now been the case since 2012, the OperaWine super-tasting is held today, created in partnership with Wine Spectator. In the list of 96 top Italian labels, Barolo (17), Brunello di Montalcino and Chianti Classico (both with 11 selected labels) and Amarone della Valpolicella (8) excel. Followed by 25 white wines, 7 sparkling wines and two sweet wines.

Foreign markets

«The OperaWine super tasting – commented the president of Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo – outlines an always updated portrait of the qualitative development of our wine in a strategic market such as that of the United States, the first destination market for Made in Italy wine also in 2022 with a 23% share of our total exports». «The partnership with Wine Spectator which has chosen us as their only foreign event since 2012 – added the CEO of Veronafiere, Maurizio Danese – is increasingly strategic and is part of the plan for further international development of the event which includes both promotion and incoming activities and the strengthening of presence on the American market, also with new initiatives signed by Vinitaly-Veronafiere».

Made in Italy e cultura

Today is also expected the presentation by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, of the agenda of events that will be hosted in the dedicated space of the same ministry, among which the opening of the exhibition space stands out will host for the first time at Vinitaly two iconic paintings brought to Verona, thanks to the interest of the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Gennaro Sangiuliano, directly from the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. These are the Bacchus by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio and the Child Bacchus attributed to Guido Reni. An unprecedented initiative that will be the fulcrum of the real media counter-offensive that the Ministry of Agriculture has set up to counter the wave of anti-alcohol initiatives launched in Europe and in the WHO context. Starting with Vinitaly, Italy will make its contribution to explaining that wine has been a central element of Western culture for centuries and is much more than a simple drink that contains alcohol. From this point of view, meetings dedicated to the story of the beneficial properties of wine on human health will also be held in the space of the ministry.

See also  The pay-per-wash of washing machines debuts on the market: laundry becomes service

The effects on tourism

On Monday in particular, the talk “Wine: health, businesses and tourism” is scheduled at the Verdi Auditorium of the Palaexpo, with the ministers, Urso, Santanché and Schillaci. The presence of government representatives in Verona is significant, starting with Minister Lollobrigida who will be in Verona for the entire duration of the event. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, is expected in Verona as early as Sunday, on Monday it will be the turn of the Ministers of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Urso, of Health, Schillaci and of the Minister of Tourism, Santanché. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also expected between Sunday and Monday.

