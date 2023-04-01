news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASTELPLANIO, 01 APR – “There is no work more rewarding than serving humanity, and sometimes there is no work more painful. Dr. Carlo Urbani’s sacrifice will not be forgotten. This museum will be a powerful testimony of his life and legacy which continues in the spirit and mission of the World Health Organization he served: to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the most vulnerable”. With these words, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, today inaugurated the Museum in Castelplanio (Ancona) named after the infectious disease specialist from the Marches who identified the Sars virus twenty years ago, but died in the contagion.



“He paid the highest price with his life, firm in the belief that a doctor’s duty was to be close to the victims and the most vulnerable”, recalled Ghebreyesus, defining Urbani “a hero of Castelplanio, a hero of Italy and a hero of the world“.



The WHO director donated the original plaque created in 2018 and exhibited in the agency’s headquarters in Geneva to the museum, which was created with the help of the Municipality of Casteplanio, the Marche Region and the Aicu Association. The text celebrates the Italian doctor for having “acted in the best tradition of the World Health Organization”, as an “inspiring example for all those who seek to serve humanity as public health professionals”. In Geneva, a reply will remain “to remind us all of his sacrifice and to continue his service”. (HANDLE).

