Aleksandar Petrović sat next to the field at the match between Partizan and Real Madrid and was impressed!

Izvor: MN Press/YouTube/screenshot/Podcast Inkubator

Partisan is by winning over Real Madrid practically came to Top 8 of the Euroleague, and apart from the great game of black and white, the whole of Europe is talking about the fantastic performance of the Partizan fans in this match. “Grabari” created a spectacle, they filled the “Arena” and added another impressive edition to his streak of records after visiting Euroleague matches!

He was received great Mario Hezonja, all the Croatian media wrote about it, and now the first man of Croatian basketball, Aleksandar Petrović, has also spoken out. The former great three-pointer and also a long-time successful coach arrived at the match, which he watched from the first row of the stands, and he was amazed!

“The atmosphere that KK Partizan has at its Euroleague matches is unreal, unrepeatable and unique“, commented Petrović briefly.

Aco Petrović spoke often this season, he talked about the reforms in the ABA league, admired Fakund Kampac, offered advice to Partizan, but also demanded that the “eternal rivals” from Belgrade be thrown out of the ABA league in one moment!

“I think it’s time for Zvezda and Partizan to leave the ABA league, because with these budgets, which are at least incompatible with these areas, it is logical for them to be permanent participants in the Euroleague, and for the ABA league to turn to what it was in the beginning, a development league for young players”wrote Aco Petrović.