Sensational game of Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of Masters 1000 in Miami against Carlos alcaraz. The South Tyrolean tennis player won with a score of 6-7 6-4 6-2 and conquered the final against Medvedev.
For Italian one sensational match: The level that grows to become monstrous like in point of the tournamentperhaps of the year, won by Sinner in the seventh game of the first set.

April 1, 2023 – Updated April 1, 2023, 11:23 am

