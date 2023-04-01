Sensational game of Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of Masters 1000 in Miami against Carlos alcaraz. The South Tyrolean tennis player won with a score of 6-7 6-4 6-2 and conquered the final against Medvedev.

For Italian one sensational match: The level that grows to become monstrous like in point of the tournamentperhaps of the year, won by Sinner in the seventh game of the first set.