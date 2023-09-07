Visa Partners with Duty Free Americas to Offer Exclusive Benefits for Cardholders at Airport Stores

Visa and Duty Free Americas (DFA), the largest operator of duty-free stores in the Western Hemisphere, have announced a new partnership that will provide exclusive benefits to Visa cardholders who make purchases at Duty Free Americas stores located in various airport terminals. The agreement will integrate the terminals of the Punta Cana International Airport, the Tocumen International Airport in Ciudad de Panama, the International Airport of El Salvador in San Salvador, and the Rafael Núñez International Airport in Cartagena, Colombia.

The strategic alliance between Visa and Duty Free Americas aims to provide convenience, security, and ease in digital payments for international travelers. Specific benefits will vary by location and will be regularly updated. The partnership marks Duty Free Americas’ ongoing efforts to innovate and reward their shoppers, according to Vice President Dov Falic.

Visa recognizes the importance of duty-free shops at airports for international travelers. As part of this recognition, Santiago RegaMore, Senior Director of Cross-Border Business Development for the Caribbean and Central America, stated that Visa is teaming up with Duty Free Americas to offer exclusive benefits to Visa cardholders in these shops.

It is important to note that Duty Free Americas offers more than 2,000 quality products, including cosmetics, fragrances, fashion, jewelry, wines, spirits, food, and exclusive gifts. Travelers who use Visa credit, debit, or prepaid cards issued anywhere in the world will now be able to redeem benefits for purchases not only at Duty Free Americas duty-free stores but also at participating restaurants and bars.

This new partnership between Visa and Duty Free Americas promises to enhance the travel experience for Visa cardholders by providing them with additional perks and rewards.