Joey Wendle leads Marlins to 11-4 victory over Dodgers with four RBIs

Miami Marlins Defeat Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4, Extend Win Streak to Six Games

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins continued their hot streak, winning their sixth consecutive game with an impressive 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday evening. Joey Wendle played a pivotal role in the Marlins’ dominant performance, driving in four runs and narrowly missing out on completing the cycle.

Batting in the ninth position, the 33-year-old Wendle showcased his versatility and power at the plate. He belted a home run, a double, and a single, contributing to the team’s 13-hit offensive showcase. The Marlins currently sit just half a game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the National League wild-card race.

Wendle’s stellar performance was supported by strong outings from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Sanchez, who also added home runs for the Marlins. Despite missing key players Sandy Alcantara and Jorge Soler, both placed on the disabled list, Miami’s offense proved to be unstoppable.

On the other hand, it was a disappointing outing for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who suffered their fifth loss in six games. Dodgers starter Lance Lynn had a tough time containing the Marlins’ offensive onslaught, surrendering home runs to Wendle, Chisholm, and Sanchez during a nine-run fifth inning.

Pitcher Edward Cabrera played a crucial role in securing the Marlins’ victory, providing four scoreless innings of relief and taking advantage of the run support provided by his teammates. Cabrera’s performance helped solidify the win and further highlight the team’s depth.

In terms of individual performances, several players stood out. For the Dodgers, Venezuelans David Peralta and Miguel Rojas contributed with multiple hits, while Dominican Amed Rosario also had a notable appearance at the plate. On the Marlins’ side, Dominicans Jesus Sanchez and Bryan de la Cruz were productive, with Sanchez scoring two runs and driving in one, and de la Cruz making valuable contributions. Venezuelan Luis Arráez also made an impact, scoring a run and recording two RBIs. Additionally, Cuban player Yuli Gurriel had a perfect showing at the plate, producing a hit.

The Marlins will look to extend their winning streak as they continue to chase the wild-card spot, while the Dodgers aim to bounce back from their recent struggles.

