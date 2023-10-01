Home » Visco: “In Italy we have not managed to create a class of entrepreneurs like that of the boom”
Business

Visco: “In Italy we have not managed to create a class of entrepreneurs like that of the boom”

by admin
Visco: “In Italy we have not managed to create a class of entrepreneurs like that of the boom”

«In Italy we have not managed to create an entrepreneurial class like the one that instead enabled the economic miracle» of the post-war period. This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco at the ‘Visible Hands’ demonstration underway in Lanciano. The governor recalled how after the flexibility introduced in the 1990s with “important” measures, companies “should have made investments which however they did not make and the flexibility was used to reduce wages”. «In this way they faced international competition» but «there was a lack of investments causing a drop in productivity».

“The aging of the population requires us to be open to immigration”, continued the governor, “but it is a complex process that must be governed and managed with attention and foresight and not with slogans”.

«The Russian invasion of Ukraine has amplified the risks but we need to have an attitude open to dialogue in the international fora of the G20 and the G7 to mitigate the international escalation», concluded Visco, according to whom «we need politicians, economists and especially good diplomats. It’s a crucial issue right now.”

See also  United States: Polls signal rising fears about economic recovery

You may also like

China’s Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in September, Reaching Expansion...

Crowdinvesting in real estate: The risks of this...

Maxi privatizations and growth: the coverage of the...

Real Estate Brokerage Agencies in Beijing Lower Fees,...

Scalable Capital: Last chance for a €2500 switching...

Resolution 23 of 09/27/2023 – Adoption of Decree...

Export ban – How Russia uses oil as...

Costco Announces Sale of One-Ounce Gold Bars for...

Illy, on the stock exchange by 2026. Doubling...

These are Taurus, ATACMS, Storm Shadow & Scalp

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy