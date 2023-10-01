Visco: “In Italy we have not managed to create a class of entrepreneurs like that of the boom”

«In Italy we have not managed to create an entrepreneurial class like the one that instead enabled the economic miracle» of the post-war period. This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco at the ‘Visible Hands’ demonstration underway in Lanciano. The governor recalled how after the flexibility introduced in the 1990s with “important” measures, companies “should have made investments which however they did not make and the flexibility was used to reduce wages”. «In this way they faced international competition» but «there was a lack of investments causing a drop in productivity».

“The aging of the population requires us to be open to immigration”, continued the governor, “but it is a complex process that must be governed and managed with attention and foresight and not with slogans”.

«The Russian invasion of Ukraine has amplified the risks but we need to have an attitude open to dialogue in the international fora of the G20 and the G7 to mitigate the international escalation», concluded Visco, according to whom «we need politicians, economists and especially good diplomats. It’s a crucial issue right now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

