Visco returns to the Pnrr: “An opportunity to exploit”

LONDON- “The Pnrr is an opportunity that must be exploited, then for the details you have to contact the government that is responsible for it, not me”. The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, does not comment on the political events and the recent hesitations of the Meloni government on the European recovery and resilience plan. But, more generally, when asked by “Repubblica” during an event at the Italian Embassy in London, he explained that this was an opportunity not to be missed: “Italy has had a growth problem for 20 years, which is based fundamentally in the delay in responding to change, especially digital, but now urgent also from a climate point of view.