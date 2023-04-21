He Luxue launched the new co-branded Magnum Ice Cream to start a happy journey_Hardcore Technology_Hardcore Network

On April 8th, Melaleuca Snow, an ice cream brand owned by Heluxue, announced that INTO1 Liu Yu became its brand spokesperson, which aroused active discussions and widespread attention from a large number of netizens and fans. As we all know, Heluxue, as an industry giant that has been rooted in the Chinese market for 30 years, owns many classic ice cream brands such as Kaeduo, Magnum, Melaleuca Snow, etc., providing Chinese consumers with batches of products full of memories. Recently, the cross-border joint name between Magnum Ice Cream and the classic IP Bubble Mart Molly has sparked a wave of enthusiasm in the early spring of the rabbit, kicking off the prelude to the joy of summer!

Intelligent production line meets personalized customization

Although the production process of ice cream products is complex and has high requirements for hygiene and safety, there is no precedent for flexible production lines before. However, Unilever and Road Snow Taicang Food Production Base, as the first “lighthouse factory” in the ice cream industry, has achieved great success in digital and intelligent technology. Under the empowerment, an intelligent production line was successfully established. Through a variety of digital intelligent systems to combine different flavors and packaging, realize the flexible production of ice cream, meet the personalized customization needs of different channels, and lay the production foundation for new product lines such as its Magnum ice cream.

Magnum Ice Cream made by flexible production line

Cross-border cooperation doubles the emotional value

The new generation of young consumers are eager to try new things and catch up with trends, and the consumption trend of “self-pleasure” is obvious. Among young consumers, trendy play is a popular choice to show personality, lifestyle and attitude. The trendy design sense, unique designer IP, scarce hidden models and IP joint names have stimulated the desire to consume. While using the IP image that young consumers like to bring traffic to the product, it also brings consumers a consumption experience full of emotional value. Cross-border cooperation doubles the joy of product consumption experience.

How can you enjoy the delicious food without the blessing of the current hot IP! Magnum co-branded Bubble Mart’s “first sister” Molly, and brought Molly’s dream world to life through co-branded blockbusters, customized fashion games, exclusive cooperation posters, etc. Magnum DOUBLE Toffee Popcorn and Magnum DOUBLE Raw Coconut Passion Fruit ice creams with two different flavors are innovatively combined with black chocolate, white chocolate and flow heart design, bringing consumers a 360° all-round joyful experience.

Menglong Bubble Mart co-branded outfit

Get the Magnum DOUBLE Bubble Mart co-branded model now, and you can get the same day and night Molly brand card holder, come and bring Molly home! Magnum Ice Cream’s two new Liuxin Sauce products will definitely become the “hot items” this summer, and will accompany consumers to enjoy every moment of carnival day and night, no matter which one is enough to make people’s heart beat. At the same time, the joining of Melaleuca Snow spokesperson INTO1 Liu Yu has also injected more vitality into the brand development. We look forward to consumers sharing more happiness with Luxue in 2023!

