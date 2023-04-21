Obesity: turmeric can be a valid ally

A meta-analysis suggests the use of turmeric due to its positive effects on reducing obesity.

L‘obesity represents a serious public health problem, as it increases the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some forms of cancer. The introduction of natural food supplements, such as turmeric, could be an effective solution to counter the problem. A systematic review e meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) investigated the effects of turmeric and curcumin supplementation on anthropometric indices of obesity, as well as leptin and adiponectin.

The leptin is a substance that contributes to body weight regulation, while adiponectin promotes the storage and burning of stored fat as a reserve. The meta-analysis considered 60 RCTs, for a total of 3,691 individuals, and demonstrated that turmeric and curcumin supplementation significantly reduced body weight, body mass index, waist circumference, fat percentage and leptin values, while increasing the level of adiponectin in parallel.

The results of this meta-analysis were greeted with enthusiasm, as they represent a new ally in the fight against obesity. However, the authors stress that the results need further confirmation, as heterogeneity among the studies included in the meta-analysis could affect the results.

In any case, turmeric is a natural food supplement which has been shown to have beneficial effects on health, particularly on the reduction of inflammation and cholesterol levels. Now, thanks to the meta-analysis conducted, the possibility opens up of also exploiting the positive effects on the reduction of obesity. However, it is important to remember that food supplements cannot replace a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.



