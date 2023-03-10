CHIOGGIA – «I feel unwell. Wait let me google what it could be». To those who have never thought of such a thought, despite the fact that doctors strongly advise against it. The risk is, first of all, of asking the wrong questions and, secondly, of not understanding the “answers” that can come from reading (or viewing) the research results. And health is involved. In short, the method that is referred to as “Doctor Google” should be used with great discernment, especially accompanying it with the consultation of a “real” doctor, but it is becoming more and more popular. It is also for this reason that two young Chioggiotti, Nicholas Vianello28 years old, and Marco Mantovan (27), experts in marketing and advertising, have decided to launch an internet platform that allows users to “choose” a therapeutic path, getting advice from real doctors and, above all, experts. The platform (Healthy house) has been around for about a month but has already had several thousand visits. «The idea is simple, explains Nicolò, putting those with health problems in contact with specialists who can guide them in solving the problem. If it is true that the doctor-patient relationship is based on trust, what could be better than the “doctor” who puts his face into it and explains what can be done?».

WEB PLATFORM

In practice it works like this: real webinars (for a fee) are published on the platform, i.e. small courses in which specialists from the various branches of medicine (and veterinary) explain the causes, symptoms and methods of treatment of the various pathologies. The potential patient can purchase the webinars that interest him (before paying he can see the curricula of the doctors and a summary of the “lesson”) and draw inspiration from them to address his problems, with the general practitioner, with other specialists or, if that that he saw in the webinar inspired trust in him, he can contact him, to be followed up personally. Here, obviously, other factors come into play, such as the residence of the patient and the doctor, but it is clear that this is a choice that is made with greater knowledge of the facts than improvised web consultation. Also because the specialists present on the platform, explains Nicolò «are carefully chosen. Let’s examine the profiles of those who appear on the Net and also consider the number of followers. The 55 specialists who appear on our platform have over a million followers overall, a sign that they enjoy a certain amount of trust. In any case, their contributions, which increase the number of webinars, are always screened to ensure they are of the highest quality”.

in Il Gazzettino