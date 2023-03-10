In a recent Instagram post, 50 Cent is believed to have hinted at his involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI after posting a photo of Vice City. However, the project he was teasing seemed to be an unrelated TV series called “Sin City”.

According to Deadline, the TV show, which will be produced by Paramount+, Lionsgate and 50 Cent, will be bigger than the rapper’s previous show, Power.

A synopsis of the program is as follows: ” Sin City follows three friends and ex-soldiers who return to their hometown of Miami after being ignominiously discharged from the military in the mid-80s for their involvement in an Iran Contra scandal. Disgraced, displaced, forgotten by the country they serve and with no good job prospects, these three friends team up with a mysterious Colombian immigrant to combine their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist squad. Fueled by the need for America to be green, they traveled a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream.

There seem to be some similarities between Grand Theft Auto and Vice City, but it must be stated again that these projects have nothing to do with each other.

Do you watch Vice City?