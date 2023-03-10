At the intersection with the Sierninger Landesstraße (L565), the unknown wanted to turn left and committed a priority violation. Around To prevent a frontal collision, a 57-year-old from Steyr had to dodge his car to the left, but hit the car of a 37-year-old from Linz in the turning lane.

Both drivers were injured in the collision and had to be admitted to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr after receiving first aid. The Steyrer’s car left the roadway due to the force of the impact.

The Sierning Police Inspectorate asks the unknown vehicle driver or witnesses to the accident to contact the Sierning Police Inspectorate on 059133/4153.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper