Viterbo, anti-Semitic writing against Elly Schlein: “Your face is a macabre destiny”

An inscription against the new secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein appeared in Viterbo accompanied by a swastika: ‘Schlein your face is already a macabre fate’, it is read. “She appeared on a wall in via delle Fortezze,” the provincial secretary said Pd Manuela Benedetti, the secretary Gd Francesco Boscheri, the secretary of the club Patrizia Prosperi and the president of the provincial assembly Pd Alessandro Mazzoli – is a shameful gesture in itself and is to be condemned regardless of who the recipient is. We ask the municipal administration of Viterbo to take steps to immediately cancel this obscene and unworthy writing for the city – they continue – our community strongly rejects these intimidations and threats which certainly cannot be misunderstood.

“They are squadrist threats with an obvious reference to Nazism. We have never underestimated and we do not underestimate these manifestations of hatred and intolerance and it would be good for no one else to underestimate them because they are not bullshit. Unfortunately it is a sad and dangerous reality that must be fought to defend Democracy and civil coexistence Just a few days ago, in Florence, a large popular demonstration was held in which over 40,000 people took part in response to a squad beating that took place in front of a school. Elly Schlein was there and we are proud that she was there. On the side of those who don’t look the other way”, they conclude.

The Digos of Viterbo investigates the incident. The investigators could send a report to the Public Prosecutor directed by Paolo Auriemma for the opening of a file.

