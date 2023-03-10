March 09, 202316:18

The first earthquake at 16:05 with a magnitude of 4.4 then at 20:08 a second shock with a magnitude of 4.5









Tgcom24 Earthquake a Perugia, two strong shocks within a few hours: the first at 16:05 with a magnitude of 4.4 then at 20:08 a second shock with a magnitude of 4.5. reports theNational Institute of Geophysics. The epicenter of both earthquakes is in the Umbertide area. The mayor of the village, Luca Carizia, reported that several people took to the streets in fear. A lot of fear, therefore, but at the moment there are no reports of collapses or damage. “I heard a loud roar – says a citizen of Perugia – like very loud thunder, then a rather long oscillation”. The University, including that for foreigners, has been closed in the Umbrian capital.

Earthquake swarm in Umbertide From 8 pm the earth continued to shake with small earthquakes in the area of ​​Umbertide (Perugia). After that of magnitude 4.5 came others of intensity 2.1, 3.9 and finally 2.6 on the Richter scale. No serious damage has been reported so far.

Tents set up in Umbria after the tremors in Umbertide The municipality and the Civil Protection are setting up beds to accommodate people who don’t feel like sleeping at home tonight in Umbertide after the strong earthquake. According to what has been learned, tents are being set up in the Pian d’Assino civil protection area, right in the epicenter area. Beds will also be organized in the gymnasium of the “Giuseppe di Vittorio” primary school, in the historic center of Umbertide.

Thirty displaced people in Umbertide, 5 slightly injured Checks carried out by the Italy Situation Room after the tremors revealed 30 displaced people in the municipality of Umbertide and minor damage to some buildings. 5 people sustained minor injuries while being removed from their homes. This was announced by the Civil Protection. The Civil Protection volunteer is at work assembling tents and setting up beds in some gyms, able to accommodate citizens who do not want to spend the night in their homes. The Department will continue to follow the evolution of the inventions in close contact with the local authorities.

Schools closed in the epicenter municipalities After the earthquake, schools in the municipalities of the epicenter closed as a precaution. The municipality of Umbertide communicated: “The mayor with a specific ordinance established the closure, on 10 and 11 March 2023, of all schools of all levels as well as municipal and private early childhood education services, schools of the childhood, recreational/social welfare centres, municipal sports facilities in the municipal area”. The same type of ordinance adopted by the municipality of Corciano which provides for the closure of schools and indoor sports facilities both tomorrow and Saturday, to allow for the necessary checks.



No complaints from citizens Checks were immediately launched to assess any damage, starting with the hospital and schools. The mayor of Umbertide said that at the moment there have been no reports of critical issues from citizens.

Earthquake also felt in Arezzo and Siena “Earthquake felt in the provinces of Arezzo and Siena. We are checking the situation with the regional operations room”. The president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani writes it on Facebook.

