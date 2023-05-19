Televisits for small problems: pediatricians make themselves available (05/19/2023)

In these hours, to help children, a fragile population vulnerable to the negative effects of floods, is the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics Sipps, which has set up an email address to contact for a televisit in case of need. The service, designed by the scientific society and in particular by its Emilia-Romagna section, is for help parents deal with mild to moderate medical issues without having to leave the houseat the same time relieving fellow pediatricians in the area in full emergency.

To receive free telemedicine or telephone advice, active throughout the weekend and as long as the critical issues persist, simply send an email to [email protected], writing the clinical problem and the age of the patient, possibly the telephone number, and you will be contacted via the web or by telephone for the televisit.

From greater vulnerability of children to «traumatisms, accidents and infectious diseases, due to the overflowing of the waters», but also of «health problems caused by the interruption of medical treatments, the lack of access to assistance and school services, the increase in domestic violence and mental health problems» speaks the president of the Emilia Romagna section, Susanna Esposito, professor of pediatrics at the University of Parma.

“Sipps,” explains the President Giuseppe Di Mauro «makes a simple but decisive gesture of closeness towards the populations of Emilia-Romagna, who have been scourged by bad weather for too many days now. Our Company is always attentive and sensitive to everything concerning the health of the little ones. We could not remain inert in the face of those scenes of death and destruction that come from central Italy. Also in this case our pediatricians will do their part and will be at the side of families who need assistance». Di Mauro recalls and fully shares the recommendations to be implemented during and after a flood, made by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Department of Epidemiology of the Lazio region.

Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash