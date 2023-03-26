Vittorio Feltri brakeless on surrogate womb: “Mom can’t be replaced”

Don’t spare the irony, Vittorio Feltri, even on the subject of the rented uterus. As it reports Century of Italyright up Libero takes a stand: “A mother who has conceived a child on behalf of a third party, once given birth, must deliver it to the clients. But are we sure that the baby is happy to abandon whoever generated it, and are we also sure that the woman in question does not suffer from depriving herself of the creature she has been holding in her womb for nine months? These are not rhetorical questions, but reflect doubts that should not be underestimated…” asks Feltri, who specifies that he has nothing against homosexuals, quite the contrary. But… “If the little one ends up with a gay couple, a doubt arises. Don’t we suspect that he is uncomfortable having two fathers and not even a mother? I have no certainties and I have nothing against homosexual couples who like to raise an heir. Indeed, I understand them. Having a full crib warms the heart. But to explain myself better, I am forced to quote myself…”.

“I was orphaned of my father when I was six years old. I was left with only my mother who, having to support three children, was forced to work from morning to night. Unavoidable. Well if I had suddenly had two mothers (lesbianism has nothing to do with it) I wouldn’t have been happy at all. The second one, that is the one that came to replace the father, I would not have liked…” writes Feltri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

