National Spring Swimming Championships: Qin Haiyang breaks Asian record in men’s 50m breaststroke 2023-03-25 10:46:53.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wuyue, Gao Meng

The 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships ushered in the last competition day on the 24th. Qin Haiyang won the men’s 50m breaststroke championship and broke the Asian record with a time of 26.63 seconds in the preliminaries. Zhang Yufei continued to perform well and won the gold medal in the women’s 50m butterfly, tying the national record.

In the men’s 50-meter breaststroke preliminaries that morning, Qin Haiyang swam 26.63 seconds, setting a new Asian record for the event. In the final, his winning time was 26.77 seconds.

“Judging from the recent training feedback, I already have this strength, so I think it is a matter of course. In the future, I will conduct more in-depth systematic training and continue to improve my performance.” Tan Haiyang said.

In the men’s 400m freestyle final, Pan Zhanle won the gold medal with a time of 3:47.22. “I was not in good physical condition a few days ago, and I am very happy to win the gold medal today. In the following competitions, I will also adjust my condition and I will definitely be able to beat other opponents again.” Pan Zhanle said.

In other men’s events, Wang Gu Kailai won the 200-meter backstroke championship; Chen Juner won the 200-meter butterfly championship.

Zhang Yufei scored 25.32 seconds in the women’s 50-meter butterfly final, tying her previous national record. “Tonight’s competitive state is not bad. After the competition in recent days, I am more confident than before, and my understanding of my speed has deepened. I believe that I will definitely perform better in various competitions in the future. “Zhang Yufei said after the game.

Li Bingjie won the women’s 800m freestyle championship with a time of 8:23.42. “After the systematic training some time ago, the speed and physical fitness have improved. Face the difficulties in the training, and the competition will be easier. The coach has higher expectations for me, and I also look forward to achieving better results.”

In other women’s events, the Hubei team won the gold medal in the 4X100m medley relay.