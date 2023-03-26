The English club wants to make the Norwegian the highest paid player in the Premier League

This season he has scored 42 goals in 37 games, 28 of which in the Premier and 10 in the Champions League

Manchester City is clear that Erling Haaland must continue scoring goals at the Etihad Stadium. The striker is signing a record-breaking first season with some scandalous records. His goals are helping the ‘citizen’ team continue in the fight for the Premier League and be one of the eight teams still standing in the Champions League.

Despite having a contractual relationship that binds him to Manchester City until 2027, there are several clubs that have shown interest in probing his incorporation in the medium or long term. There was an escape clause in his contract in 2024 for 200 million euros, but this It was extended until 2025 when Pep Guardiola renewed his contract as City coach.

One of the teams that had shown the most interest in paying said clause is Real Madrid. Despite the fact that at the Etihad they know that no team could assume the incorporation of Haaland, they want to shield him from the interest of the big European clubs by improving his contract.

As reported by ‘The Sun’, from the Manchester City offices they are already working on a meeting with the footballer’s agent, Rafaela Pimentaat the end of the season, with the aim of making him the highest paid footballer.

Salary increase

At the moment, Haaland charges 375,000 pounds a week -around 425,000 euros-, as did teammate Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The intention, according to the aforementioned information, would be to increase his salary up to 500,000 pounds sterling per week -about 570,000 euros-.

Despite not having finished his first season at Manchester City, Haaland maintains his average above one goal per game. There are 42 goals that he has celebrated (28 in the Premier, 10 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup) in the 37 games that he has dressed in short.