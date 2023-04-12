The first China Hangzhou International Equestrian Open will be held to complete the entry transfer of participating horses

China News Service, Hangzhou, April 10th. From May 13th to 18th this year, the first China Hangzhou (Tonglu) International Equestrian Open in 2023 will be held in Tonglu County, Hangzhou. A few days ago, nearly 50 participating horses set off from Europe and arrived at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on the afternoon of April 9 to complete the transfer test.

In this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, athletes and participating horses from more than 20 countries will come to the Tonglu Equestrian Center, the equestrian competition venue of the Hangzhou Asian Games, to stage the “peak duel” of equestrian competitions such as dressage, jumping, and triathlon. gold medals. The purpose of this event is to carry out all-element tests on all aspects of equestrian events and systems in various fields, so as to prepare for the Asian Games equestrian competition.

It is understood that horse transshipment and transportation is an important pre-stage link for the development of equestrian events, and the content involves customs clearance, airport security, port quarantine, biosecurity prevention and control, transportation security, etc.

“The nearly 50 horses participating in this competition are all from Europe. We have carefully planned and prepared for transshipment safety, transportation security, and horse welfare to eliminate various risks and ensure the safety of horses and horses.” The person in charge of the equestrian command center introduced, The coordination and cooperation of the equestrian command center airport, customs, border inspection, traffic police, agriculture and rural areas is also the focus of this transfer test, which is a practical exercise for the Asian Games equestrian competition.

The reporter noticed that on the morning of April 9, the team responsible for the loading, unloading and transshipment of horses had been assembled, and 8 horse transport vehicles were neatly parked on the apron. Professional staff are disinfecting loading and unloading tools, loading and unloading yards and transport vehicles. At the same time, fences have been set up around the horse loading and unloading area to ensure that the horses can be transferred in a safe environment.

The nearly 50 participating horses were transported by a special plane of the United Arab Emirates Etihad Airlines entrusted by COSCO SHIPPING Group. They departed from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and arrived at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport after nearly 13 hours. After passing the customs inspection and quarantine inspection, the port customs clearance procedure has been successfully completed. That night, all the horses arrived at Tonglu Xinhe Entry Animal Isolation Field.

Next, these racehorses will undergo a 30-day quarantine at the isolation yard. During the isolation period, the customs department will strictly implement the supervision requirements for the isolation and quarantine of racehorses, conduct regular clinical inspections, and collect samples for laboratory testing of equine animal diseases. After passing the quarantine, all racehorses will make their debut at the Hangzhou (Tonglu) International Equestrian Open. (Guo Qiyu and Qian Chenfei)

