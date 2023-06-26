Home » Free transfer transfer: Ndicka changes from Eintracht Frankfurt to AS Roma
As of: 06/21/2023 4:59 p.m

Evan Ndicka is moving from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League finalists AS Roma on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old defender, who had not extended his contract with the Hessians, which expired at the end of the season, signed a five-year contract with the Italian top club led by star coach José Mourinho until 2028. “The history and prestige of this club” also had him moving to Rome moved, the club quoted its new player in a statement.

Ndicka switched from AJ Auxerre to Eintracht in 2018 and played 134 games for Frankfurt, with whom he won the Europa League in 2022 and played in the Champions League for the first time last season. In Rome, the Frenchman should earn three million euros a year in the future.

