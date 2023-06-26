Udinese – From the arrival of Balzaretti to the Becao / The day deal

The day ends for the Friulian club. Let’s go and see all the latest and the news that will accompany the team to the next commitments

Another day comes to an end in Udine. The date on which the team will return to work on the Bruseschi playing fields is getting closer and closer. The restart to date is set for June 7 and the club intends to give coach Andrea Sottil a team that is ready from the first day of training camp. Precisely for this reason today was really fundamental. The management has officially announced a new graft and we’re talking about Federico Balzaretti. The former director of Vicenza will be in charge of the technical area in Udine.

A truly important signing, given that it arrived during the former director’s last day of work in Friuli: Pier Paolo Marino. A change of guard that also tends to rejuvenate the management. The news, however, does not only come off the pitch, given that one of the many players at the center of the negotiations has also spoken in these hours: Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian announced on a Brazilian broadcast that he will hardly be able to remain in black and white for some time to come. Consequently, now it’s time to look for possible solutions for this farewell that seems to be written.

To date, the possible destinations for the rocky central defender are always the same. The first sees a passage to the other side of the Old Continent, more precisely to Turkey. The Fenerbache he wants to build a team that can do well both within national borders and beyond the latter and consequently the signing of Rodrigo Becao is being evaluated to entrust him with the keys to defence. The second track is the one that leads to Torino. Urbano Cairo wants to reinforce the rearguard and could make this gift to coach Ivan Juric. The situation is evolving and the feeling is that in a few days we will have a clearer picture. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Marco Silvestri announces the farewell of two protagonists

