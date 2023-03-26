In MotoGP each driver contains his own world, described and made distinguishable in various ways. Colours, symbols, animals: each protagonist has his own system for communicating something about himself to the outside world. And the helmet often lends itself to this purpose. The list of famous cases is long: it ranges from the historic ant of Marc Marquez to hell with Fabio Quartararofrom the third eye of Francis Bagnaia at the gigantic 41’s Aleix Espargaro. Here is the meaning behind the livery of the helmets.