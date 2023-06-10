Vivendi rejects bids for the network: “Tim needs a change of pace”

Vivendi rejects bids for the Tim network

You raise “inconsistent” Of Kkr e Cdp-Macquarie on Tim’s network. A rejection without appeal that arrived from the shareholder Vivendi. Which he believes can “definitely close the season of offers”. The French, according to sources close to them referred to by the Ansa news agency, expect that Tim, who “has already rejected offers substantially the same” confirm “this line”.

“Sell the network? There are other plans.”

“The rhetoric according to which Tim has to sell the network to survive must be strongly denied because there are other plans that achieve the same goal with less economic effort“. “It takes a change of pace” to “open a new chapter with a strategic vision industrial and not purely financial”. Sources close to Vivendi, based on press rumors regarding the latest and definitive relaunches on the network, “consider that it is finally possible close permanently the season of offerings”.

“Opening a new chapter”

”The raises – it is explained – appear inconsistent, and the board of directors has already rejected offers substantially the same to the latter. It is therefore expected that this line will also be confirmed in the next board called to decide on the matter”.

The sources continue saying that “regardless of the figures, any choice that does not take into account the sustainability of the future Tim is to be considered a guilty failure to the detriment of the company, its employees and its shareholders. It is necessary to open a new chapter with a strategic vision industrial and not purely financial. To do this, a decisive change of pace is needed”.