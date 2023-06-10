The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for 17 years after serving a life sentence in prison has died

For over 15 years he terrorized America with homemade bombs that killed 3 and injured 23. Today Theodore J. KaczynskiUnabomber, died in federal prison of Butnerin North Carolina. She was 81 years old. To report the news is the New York Times. Kaczynski’s home-made bombings – the first in 1978, the last in 1995 – targeted academics, businessmen and civilians and the stated goal of causing the collapse of “the modern social order”.

Kaczynski was a mathematical that after having studied a Harvard he retired to one shack In the Montana and from there he sent his explosive and lethal parcels. Kaczynski had been transferred to the prison’s medical facility North Carolina after spending two decades in a maximum security federal prison in Coloradothe Supermax prison Of Florencewhere he was sent in May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a terror campaign that alarmed universities across the country. Kaczynski was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.