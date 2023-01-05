Source title: Most factories are running at full capacity, foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing are resuming work and production at a faster pace

At present, foreign-funded enterprises that have settled in the Sino-German Industrial Park are speeding up the resumption of work and production. Among them, Wilo water pumps are in full production and full capacity, and Dräger’s order volume has increased and the sales target by the end of the year has been achieved. On January 4, a reporter from the Beijing News visited the China-Germany Industrial Park in Shunyi, Beijing. The investment promotion team who had just returned from a visit to Germany brought back the cooperation intentions of many invisible champion companies in Germany. At present, the foreign-funded enterprises that have settled in the park are speeding up the resumption of work and production. Among them, Wilo water pumps are in full production and full capacity, and Dräger’s order volume has increased and the sales target by the end of the year has been achieved. According to statistics, from January to November 2022, Beijing’s actual utilization of foreign capital was 17.23 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 14.6% on a comparable basis, and the scale of foreign investment has exceeded the level of the whole year of 2021. After the optimization and implementation of the epidemic prevention policy, the pace of resumption of work and production of foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing has been accelerated. As employees recover and return to work, production capacity has fully recovered, and most factories are operating at full capacity. Sino-German Building in Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye First visit to Germany Double promotion of investment attraction and enterprises going overseas More than ten days ago, an investment promotion team set off from Beijing to Germany for a 10-day business investigation and exchange. This was the first visit since the establishment of the Sino-German Industrial Park. During this visit to Germany, the Industrial Park and the German TQ Science and Technology Innovation Center reached an in-depth cooperation to jointly create a “Sino-German Industrial Cooperation Dual Center” and promote two-way exchanges of innovation elements between China and Germany. Hao Lijie, deputy director of the Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park Management Committee, introduced to reporters that the investment promotion team of the industrial park has established contacts with more than 20 German companies and more than 10 business associations in Germany. Many companies said that they will organize on-site inspections in the future In the Sino-German Industrial Park in Beijing, five invisible champion companies expressed their willingness to cooperate directly. Up to now, Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park has gathered 90 German companies, including 27 German invisible champion companies, with a team of more than 120 German executives and engineers. The annual output value is expected to reach 30 billion yuan. It has initially formed a German company Agglomeration development is in good shape. During the visit to Germany, the China-Germany Industrial Park investment team visited 8 associations, institutions, industrial clusters and innovation platforms on the spot, and the cross-border integration of linkage innovation elements opened a cooperation window for Germany and even Europe. The industrial park will integrate the channel resources of more than 50 cooperative institutions to help attract overseas investment and provide services for enterprises in Beijing to go overseas. The sand table in the exhibition hall of Zhongde Building.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye “The second batch of investment promotion teams of the Sino-German Industrial Park will also visit Germany in the near future, and the Sino-German Industrial Park will carry out plans to visit Germany in multiple batches.” Hao Lijie said that the industrial park will use this visit to Germany to attract investment As a starting point and support, lay a solid foundation for deepening Sino-German industrial exchanges. The next step is to expand the influence of the industrial park in Germany and explore more new opportunities, new ecology, and new efficiency of Sino-German industrial cooperation. 100% resumption of work and 9 production lines running at full capacity On January 4th, at the Weile Pump Factory in the Sino-German Industrial Park, 9 production lines and a machining workshop were operating at full production horsepower, and the overall operation was at full capacity. “In the past December and the current stage, it is the peak period of order demand, but the production capacity of the factory is sufficient to meet the market order demand.” Li Zheng, director of production of Wilo pumps, said. In the workshop of Wilo water pump factory, front-line workers are working.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye Wilo pumps focus on the supply of water pumps and water pump systems. Wilo pumps can be seen in Chinese landmark buildings such as China Zun, Guangzhou Tower, Pudong Airport, Daxing Airport, etc. As a hidden champion company in Germany, Wilo pumps spend 5% of the company’s revenue on research and development, and every year Wilo launches new production lines and equipment in Beijing. Since Wilo entered the Chinese market, Wilo pumps have maintained steady growth, especially in the three years after the outbreak of the epidemic. In 2022, the company’s sales will reach 1.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. According to this growth momentum, the Chinese market will soon replace Germany as the world‘s largest market within the group. See also Monetary data for November: The growth rate of social financing has hit a new low, and the demand for consumption and real estate still needs to be boosted- 一财网 According to Rong Guang, Director of Government Affairs of Wilo (China) Pump System Co., Ltd., there are 400 employees in the headquarters of Wilo Pumps in China. The end of each year is the peak season for orders. After the optimization and implementation of the epidemic prevention policy, after more than a week of adjustments, the production capacity of the workshop has returned to the state of full production and full capacity operation. Together with the previous reserves, it is sufficient to supply the market demand. After settling in the Sino-German Industrial Park, Wilo China has enjoyed many supporting policies, including preferential policies, legal support, and trade facilitation. Rong Guang said, “A good business environment enables us to develop steadily, which is very important to the enterprise.” As a German-funded enterprise rooted in China, Wilo China‘s market performance will surely enhance the confidence of the German headquarters in China and further increase Investment and layout in China. order amountContrarian growth Year-end sales target achieved A German company that also settled in the Sino-German Industrial Park, Dräger’s production workshop is stepping up production of new mask production lines, and employees in the production department are testing combustible gas detectors. Right now, the ace product line in Draeger’s production workshop has just passed the peak delivery period at the end of the year, and will soon be ready for the next order. Draeger is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of gas detection and respiratory protection equipment. Currently, it has 8 production lines, involving gas detection sensors, fixed gas detectors, air respirators, oxygen respirators, masks and other products. After more than 20 years of development, Draeger has developed into a comprehensive company integrating R&D, production and sales. The employees of Dräger’s production department conduct the production test of combustible gas detectors.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye According to Li Yijun, head of operations at Draeger Safety Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., throughout December, the average attendance rate of the company’s production line and logistics employees was over 70%, and the capacity utilization rate was stable between 80% and 100%. Decrease instead of increase, to ensure the company’s sales target at the end of the year. The reporter learned that in the past few years, Dräger’s orders and sales have continued to grow. In 2021, the order volume will be 460 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 25%. Net sales amounted to 420 million yuan, an increase of 12% over the previous year. In 2022, even if the overall market environment and the global supply chain fluctuate, the order volume will still achieve nearly 500 million yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 15%. Li Yijun said that in order to better serve the needs of the domestic market, Dräger has increased its investment in localized research and development in recent years, comprehensively utilizing the company’s accumulated experience in superior products and a complete domestic supply chain system to accelerate the development of the Beijing factory. R&D and production projects. In the past two years, the company has also launched more new products independently developed locally, and obtained more than 20 patents. The gas detection controllers, PID gas detection, and air breathing apparatus monitoring devices developed by the Chinese team have been welcomed by domestic and foreign customers, and the planned orders and deliveries in 2023 are expected to increase by more than 10%. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Beijing has optimized and improved the normalized dialogue and communication mechanism for foreign-funded enterprises, and has further closely contacted 1,300 foreign-funded service package companies and member units of foreign business associations. Issues such as control, logistics and transportation, and “double-chain” guarantees call for coordinated guarantee efforts. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission stated that Beijing’s high-end industrial advantages, resource advantages gathered by foreign capital headquarters and R&D centers, open policy integration advantages, and domestic first-class business environment are all key factors to attract foreign-funded enterprises to continue to invest in Beijing. Judging from recent surveys, most foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing have basically achieved their annual goals for 2022, and enterprises are full of confidence in their development in 2023. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, in the next step, Beijing will focus on the construction of the “five sons” and joint development, and further stabilize stock, promote growth, and improve quality in the fields of low-carbon development, digital economy, green finance, and electronic information. , attracting a number of major foreign investment projects to land. At the same time, in response to the concerns of foreign-funded enterprises, policy interpretation and project support will be strengthened in the expansion of new technology and new product application scenarios, anti-epidemic cooperation, environmental infrastructure investment, and cycle system construction to further expand cooperation space. See also Layoffs are raining down on Wall Street, but there is a global giant flooded with CVs for 220,000 hires

At present, foreign-funded enterprises that have settled in the Sino-German Industrial Park are speeding up the resumption of work and production. Among them, Wilo water pumps are in full production and full capacity, and Dräger’s order volume has increased and the sales target by the end of the year has been achieved.

On January 4, a reporter from the Beijing News visited the China-Germany Industrial Park in Shunyi, Beijing. The investment promotion team who had just returned from a visit to Germany brought back the cooperation intentions of many invisible champion companies in Germany. At present, the foreign-funded enterprises that have settled in the park are speeding up the resumption of work and production. Among them, Wilo water pumps are in full production and full capacity, and Dräger’s order volume has increased and the sales target by the end of the year has been achieved.

According to statistics, from January to November 2022, Beijing’s actual utilization of foreign capital was 17.23 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 14.6% on a comparable basis, and the scale of foreign investment has exceeded the level of the whole year of 2021. After the optimization and implementation of the epidemic prevention policy, the pace of resumption of work and production of foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing has been accelerated. As employees recover and return to work, production capacity has fully recovered, and most factories are operating at full capacity.

Sino-German Building in Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye

First visit to Germany Double promotion of investment attraction and enterprises going overseas

More than ten days ago, an investment promotion team set off from Beijing to Germany for a 10-day business investigation and exchange. This was the first visit since the establishment of the Sino-German Industrial Park. During this visit to Germany, the Industrial Park and the German TQ Science and Technology Innovation Center reached an in-depth cooperation to jointly create a “Sino-German Industrial Cooperation Dual Center” and promote two-way exchanges of innovation elements between China and Germany.

Hao Lijie, deputy director of the Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park Management Committee, introduced to reporters that the investment promotion team of the industrial park has established contacts with more than 20 German companies and more than 10 business associations in Germany. Many companies said that they will organize on-site inspections in the future In the Sino-German Industrial Park in Beijing, five invisible champion companies expressed their willingness to cooperate directly.

Up to now, Beijing Sino-German Industrial Park has gathered 90 German companies, including 27 German invisible champion companies, with a team of more than 120 German executives and engineers. The annual output value is expected to reach 30 billion yuan. It has initially formed a German company Agglomeration development is in good shape. During the visit to Germany, the China-Germany Industrial Park investment team visited 8 associations, institutions, industrial clusters and innovation platforms on the spot, and the cross-border integration of linkage innovation elements opened a cooperation window for Germany and even Europe. The industrial park will integrate the channel resources of more than 50 cooperative institutions to help attract overseas investment and provide services for enterprises in Beijing to go overseas.

The sand table in the exhibition hall of Zhongde Building.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye

“The second batch of investment promotion teams of the Sino-German Industrial Park will also visit Germany in the near future, and the Sino-German Industrial Park will carry out plans to visit Germany in multiple batches.” Hao Lijie said that the industrial park will use this visit to Germany to attract investment As a starting point and support, lay a solid foundation for deepening Sino-German industrial exchanges. The next step is to expand the influence of the industrial park in Germany and explore more new opportunities, new ecology, and new efficiency of Sino-German industrial cooperation.

100% resumption of work and 9 production lines running at full capacity

On January 4th, at the Weile Pump Factory in the Sino-German Industrial Park, 9 production lines and a machining workshop were operating at full production horsepower, and the overall operation was at full capacity. “In the past December and the current stage, it is the peak period of order demand, but the production capacity of the factory is sufficient to meet the market order demand.” Li Zheng, director of production of Wilo pumps, said.

In the workshop of Wilo water pump factory, front-line workers are working.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye

Wilo pumps focus on the supply of water pumps and water pump systems. Wilo pumps can be seen in Chinese landmark buildings such as China Zun, Guangzhou Tower, Pudong Airport, Daxing Airport, etc. As a hidden champion company in Germany, Wilo pumps spend 5% of the company’s revenue on research and development, and every year Wilo launches new production lines and equipment in Beijing.

Since Wilo entered the Chinese market, Wilo pumps have maintained steady growth, especially in the three years after the outbreak of the epidemic. In 2022, the company’s sales will reach 1.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. According to this growth momentum, the Chinese market will soon replace Germany as the world‘s largest market within the group.

According to Rong Guang, Director of Government Affairs of Wilo (China) Pump System Co., Ltd., there are 400 employees in the headquarters of Wilo Pumps in China. The end of each year is the peak season for orders. After the optimization and implementation of the epidemic prevention policy, after more than a week of adjustments, the production capacity of the workshop has returned to the state of full production and full capacity operation. Together with the previous reserves, it is sufficient to supply the market demand.

After settling in the Sino-German Industrial Park, Wilo China has enjoyed many supporting policies, including preferential policies, legal support, and trade facilitation. Rong Guang said, “A good business environment enables us to develop steadily, which is very important to the enterprise.” As a German-funded enterprise rooted in China, Wilo China‘s market performance will surely enhance the confidence of the German headquarters in China and further increase Investment and layout in China.

order amountContrarian growth Year-end sales target achieved

A German company that also settled in the Sino-German Industrial Park, Dräger’s production workshop is stepping up production of new mask production lines, and employees in the production department are testing combustible gas detectors. Right now, the ace product line in Draeger’s production workshop has just passed the peak delivery period at the end of the year, and will soon be ready for the next order.

Draeger is mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of gas detection and respiratory protection equipment. Currently, it has 8 production lines, involving gas detection sensors, fixed gas detectors, air respirators, oxygen respirators, masks and other products. After more than 20 years of development, Draeger has developed into a comprehensive company integrating R&D, production and sales.

The employees of Dräger’s production department conduct the production test of combustible gas detectors.Photo by Beijing News reporter Geng Ziye

According to Li Yijun, head of operations at Draeger Safety Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., throughout December, the average attendance rate of the company’s production line and logistics employees was over 70%, and the capacity utilization rate was stable between 80% and 100%. Decrease instead of increase, to ensure the company’s sales target at the end of the year.

The reporter learned that in the past few years, Dräger’s orders and sales have continued to grow. In 2021, the order volume will be 460 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 25%. Net sales amounted to 420 million yuan, an increase of 12% over the previous year. In 2022, even if the overall market environment and the global supply chain fluctuate, the order volume will still achieve nearly 500 million yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 15%.

Li Yijun said that in order to better serve the needs of the domestic market, Dräger has increased its investment in localized research and development in recent years, comprehensively utilizing the company’s accumulated experience in superior products and a complete domestic supply chain system to accelerate the development of the Beijing factory. R&D and production projects. In the past two years, the company has also launched more new products independently developed locally, and obtained more than 20 patents. The gas detection controllers, PID gas detection, and air breathing apparatus monitoring devices developed by the Chinese team have been welcomed by domestic and foreign customers, and the planned orders and deliveries in 2023 are expected to increase by more than 10%.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Beijing has optimized and improved the normalized dialogue and communication mechanism for foreign-funded enterprises, and has further closely contacted 1,300 foreign-funded service package companies and member units of foreign business associations. Issues such as control, logistics and transportation, and “double-chain” guarantees call for coordinated guarantee efforts. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission stated that Beijing’s high-end industrial advantages, resource advantages gathered by foreign capital headquarters and R&D centers, open policy integration advantages, and domestic first-class business environment are all key factors to attract foreign-funded enterprises to continue to invest in Beijing.

Judging from recent surveys, most foreign-funded enterprises in Beijing have basically achieved their annual goals for 2022, and enterprises are full of confidence in their development in 2023. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, in the next step, Beijing will focus on the construction of the “five sons” and joint development, and further stabilize stock, promote growth, and improve quality in the fields of low-carbon development, digital economy, green finance, and electronic information. , attracting a number of major foreign investment projects to land. At the same time, in response to the concerns of foreign-funded enterprises, policy interpretation and project support will be strengthened in the expansion of new technology and new product application scenarios, anti-epidemic cooperation, environmental infrastructure investment, and cycle system construction to further expand cooperation space.