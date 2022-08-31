Home Business Inflation Germany spikes to all-time highs, 10% next stop. Fuel on the fire of the ECB hawks who want a jumbo rise
Business

Inflation Germany spikes to all-time highs, 10% next stop. Fuel on the fire of the ECB hawks who want a jumbo rise

by admin

German inflation hits a new all-time high due to the surge in energy prices. The consumer price index, calculated according to the harmonized standards of the European Union, marks a + 8.8% per year in August from + 8.5% the previous month. The reading is in line with the Bloomberg consensus.

“Judging by the available regional inflation components, the downward pressure of the government’s energy aid package and slightly lower oil prices was more than offset by higher gas and electricity prices, higher food prices and higher prices for leisure and packaged holidays, ”he comments Carsten Brzeskiglobal head of Macro at Ing, who sees headline inflation rising further and approaching 10% by the end of the year.

The current ones discounts on petrol and public transport they will end tomorrow and the Scholz government is hard at work for new measures to mitigate the impact of expensive energy.

“Even though the pricing power in both industry and services seems to have peaked – adds Brzeski – we still expect the passage of higher costs to last for a few more months. The sharp rise in wholesale gas prices will be passed on to customers in the coming months and the announced gas tax will raise prices and push inflation up ”.

The Bundesbank estimates Germany’s inflation to reach around 10% in the last quarter of 2022 with highly uncertain prospects due to the “unclear situation” on the commodity markets.

Tensions are growing ahead of the ECB meeting

Strong inflationary pressures in the major European economy that keep the debate hot about the possibility that the ECB will opt for a jumbo hike of 75 basis points on 8 September.

See also  Zhongyeda: Net profit in 2021 is expected to increase by 50%-75% year-on-year _ Securities Times Network

Austria’s Robert Holzmann, a key member of the 25-member ECB Governing Council, said a step of 50 basis points should be “the minimum” in the September 8 decision. In Jackson Hole Holzmann himself specified that 75 basis points “should be part of the debate”. Dutchman Klaas Knot expressed himself in the same way.

Yesterday, however, the chief economist of the ECB, Philip Lane, indicated a preference for a “constant pace” in raising rates, thus not conforming to the positions that emerged from some ECB hawks that in the past week fueled expectations about a possible maxi-rise 75 basis points at the next meeting on 8 September.

On Friday, Reuters reported that a group of ECB officials support the discussion in favor of a 75 basis point hike. Traders today assign a probability of almost 50% that the next ECB increase exceeds 50 basis points.

You may also like

Apple conference preview: Apple Watch is bigger and...

Baidu: hi-tech giant challenges Covid in China. Beats...

The second-quarter performance of leading white appliance companies...

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to rally, up...

Goldman Sachs: inflation could exceed 22% in the...

Huanju Group’s second-quarter net profit reached US$51.5 million,...

Oil falling: Wti -4% and Brent below $...

Dolomiti Superski, winter 2022-2023 with 10% increases

Wall Street: Recovery is uncertain. Comforting notes from...

ColorOS 13, which reduces the burden on users,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy