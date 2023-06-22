“When the Titan cracked, it happened very quickly”

He is critical of the fact that the Titan’s pressure capsule is made of carbon fiber composite material. This is very controversial among experts, because the material can handle tensile forces very well, but is less suitable for compressive forces that prevail in the deep sea. As a raw material for compressed air cylinders, where the pressure comes from within, it is ideal. As a material for submarines, where the water presses from the outside, not.

