The US Coast Guard confirms that the occupants of the Titan have died

The Coast Guard de EE.UU. announced this Thursday that the “rubble” found near the area where the remains of the Titanic correspond to the external part of the submersible Titanmissing since Sunday with five people on board.

rear admiral John Maugerof the Coast Guard, also stated that the occupants have died.

The remains of the device were found by a remotely controlled vehicle (ROV) operated by the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic and later experts determined that “they are consistent with a catastrophic implosion”, that is, a break and collapse caused by the greatest pressure from the outside.

“Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families on behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire Unified Command. I offer my deepest condolences to the families.”Mauger noted.

According to the underwater expert Paul Hanken, they found “five main pieces” that they recognized as “remains of the Titan”. The first thing found was “the nose cone, which was outside the pressure room.”

“We found the bell at the front of the pressure room and this was the first indication that there was a catastrophic event shortly after.”accurate.

The company that owns the submersible that disappeared four days ago, OceanGate, had reported the death of the crew members minutes before.

Through a statement distributed to the media, the company said: “We now believe our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”.

This morning the US Coast Guard had reported through social networks that it had found a “field of debris within the search area near the Titanic”, which is located at a depth of about 3,800 meters.

The search involved troops and resources from the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom, with planes, boats and underwater drones. EFE (I)

