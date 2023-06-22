“If there were elections tomorrow and I could run, I would win again”: Petro

Through his Twitter account, President Petro, who is in France, launched the comment that has generated different reactions.

In the midst of his work schedule in Paris, President Gustavo Petro made a statement that has generated great attention and diverse reactions in the country. Petro assured that, according to a new survey on his image, the Colombian people would elect him again if the presidential elections were held tomorrow.

The results of the polymetric survey carried out by the firm Cifras y Conceptos in June 2023 revealed that the unfavorability of President Petro and his Government continues to increase, reaching 56%. The study was applied in urban areas of cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, Santa Marta, Manizales, Villavicencio, Valledupar, Pereira, Ibagué, Cúcuta and Cartagena, with the aim of knowing the perception of citizens regarding issues of opinion. public and social situation.

It may interest you:

Despite these unfavorable results, Petro was optimistic in his statements. Through his Twitter account, the president expressed: “Despite the headline of this survey, which coincides with our own measurements that show a favorable image between 42% and 47%, it reflects one thing. If there were presidential elections tomorrow and I could run, I would win again. Thank you, Colombian people.”

These statements by President Petro have generated a wave of reactions in different sectors of the country. While some support his 10 months in government, there are those who question his mandate and his decisions that he has been making.

It should be noted that President Petro continues his participation in the Summit for a New World Financial Pact in France.