For a while, Win11 22H2 has not been found to have any new bugs, which once made people think that this time they finally waited for a more stable version.

But the good times don’t last long. Recently, some users reported that there is a bug in the file manager of Win11 22H2 system, which will “appear suddenly” without warning or regularity when users use other programs.

According to user feedback, if the user puts the file manager in the background and runs other programs in the foreground, after a while, the file manager will pop up and take focus.

At present, Microsoft has not publicly acknowledged the bug, but according to Windows Lastest, Microsoft has confirmed the existence of the bug and said it is a known problem.

At present, Microsoft has begun to fix the focus error problem of the file manager, but it is not clear how long it will take.

