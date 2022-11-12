The new vivo X90 series machine is coming soon, and the new machine is amazing on the image,There will be four rear lenses, and the main camera is a Sony IMX 989 outsole sensor.

Today, the super-large cup vivo X90 Pro+ proofs of the vivo X90 series are released, using 48 million super wide-angle, 50 million main camera, 50 million portrait medium focus and 64 million periscope telephoto for shooting.

48 million super wide-angle shooting

50 million main camera shooting

50 million portraits at medium focus

64 million periscope telephoto shooting

Judging from the official 3.5x telephoto proofs, the picture quality is relatively clean, and the colors are realistic and attractive.

The proof information shows that the resolution of the photo is 4608*3456 pixels, which is close to 16 million pixels. If it belongs to the default four-in-one pixel, it corresponds to a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

It is reported that the telephoto capability of the new machine has been comprehensively improved.With vivo self-developed chip V2 and vivo Zeiss optical super-resolution algorithm, the original clarity information of the shooting picture can be preserved.

At present, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship chip is about to be released. It is reported that the vivo X90 Pro+ will be the first batch of this chip and will be officially released in late November.

This time, the imaging capabilities of the new flagships of the vivo X90 series are worth looking forward to. However, Huawei Honor and Xiaomi are all strong rivals. Let us wait and see who can dominate the new round of imaging flagship competition.