Listen to the audio version of the article

Vodafone rethinks smart working, confirming a trend that is establishing itself in more and more companies. And that is to increase the days of remote work. The telecommunications company has in fact signed an agreement with the unions (Slc, Fistel, Uilcom, Ugl Telecomunicazioni) which provides for 2 days of work on site and 3 days remotely per week for white collar workers. For those who instead work in customer care, there will be 3 days on site, while 2 remotely, with 6 additional days of your choice during the term of the agreement.

The agreement will enter into force on 6 February and its experimentation will last a year. The parties also agreed on an increase in flexibility for all workers, with additional days of smart working for emergencies, from the red alert to the public transport strike. But also for Saturdays and Sundays and close to long weekends and holidays. Further flexibility will protect fragile parents and categories. Workers will also receive a one-off payment of 250 euros in welfare goods and services.