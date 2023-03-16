Listen to the audio version of the article

After three weeks the voice actors interrupt the strike called for the renewal of the contract. In fact, the table at Anica between the trade union organizations and the employers’ side resumed yesterday: the negotiations continue and the workers remain in a state of agitation. The dubbing professionals have therefore returned to work as early as today’s first shift and the performance of the dubbing shifts is ensured, with the exception of the extraordinary shifts: the midday shifts, the fourth shifts, those on Saturdays and holidays. The assembly at 21 on the web remains confirmed, announce the Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil.

«After 15 years since the last renewed contract and after 3 weeks of strike we expect that the employers’ side has summoned us to submit a proposal for closing the voice actors collective bargaining agreement» says Sabria Sharif of the national Fistel Cisl emphasizing that «the issues that must find a the solution is the reduction of work rhythms, the wage increase and the question of the release on the transfer of rights».

The confrontation resumed at Anica with the dubbers has meanwhile given its first results. The negotiation will continue on March 21st and another appointment has already been set for March 29th. But the voice actors are still in a state of turmoil. On the contrary, even the dubbing sound engineers are formally entering a state of agitation who are mobilizing to support the start of the confrontation for the renewal of the cine-audiovisual contract.

However, the first meeting has already produced a renewed climate of confrontation and an initial general agreement on the key issue of releases. Dubbing workers will no longer be asked, the trade unions explain, to “give up all rights indiscriminately, but will return to the previous, more protected phase”. The parties have in fact agreed to keep the legislation concerning releases already envisaged in the current national contract of 2008 unchanged, until the approval of a new agreement.

The voice actors have already returned to work from the first shift and performance is guaranteed in the normal dubbing shifts, with the exception of the extraordinary ones: the midday shifts, the fourth shifts, those on Saturdays and holidays. The three-week strike has inevitably had repercussions on the dubbing of some products: for example, the final three episodes of The Last of Us (Sky) are currently only aired in the original version. To see the Italian version of the last three episodes (on 7/o, 8/ and 9/o) you will have to wait for March 20 (on demand, and in streaming on Now)