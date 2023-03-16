Home Health Napoli flies to the Champions League
Health

Napoli flies to the Champions League

by admin
Napoli flies to the Champions League

The editorial staff Thursday 16 March 2023, 08:22

NAPOLI – Il Napoli flies to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in its history. The net 3-0 with which the Azzurri have outclassed theConcord Francoforte bears the indelible signature of Victor Osimhen: the Nigerian centre-forward scored twice (in addition to Zielinski’s penalty) which allowed the team to Spalletti to file the German case without too many worries. However, what enchanted those present at the ‘Maradona‘ was the first score from the blue centre-forward: an imperious detachment that left no way out for Trapp and that literally bewitched his teammates.

Osimhen, what a goal: Anguissa’s reaction

We are at sunset of the first half when Politano brush a cross inside the penalty area. Osimhen ascends to heaven, well 2 meters and 40, remaining suspended in the air for a few seconds and hit the ball with a whip that made the ‘Maradona’ explode with joy. A dream goal, which left not only the Eintracht rearguard stunned but above all their teammates, Anguissa over all. The Cameroonian midfielder admired the Nigerian’s goal with astonishment and disbelief: the former Fulham player had to widen his eyes to realize that it was all true.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  A type of bread is coming that helps us lose weight

You may also like

If you seem to see worse, check immediately...

GREAT SUCCESS FOR THE NEPHROLOGY INITIATIVE ON THE...

Freiburg-Juventus, the probable formation: Allegri’s choices and ballots...

Champions League draws: all the rules, dates and...

Antibiotic resistance, the new therapies against super bacteria

The Functional Regenerative Diet explained by its creator

Long hair? You should avoid these 6 mistakes...

the importance of the deep one to prevent...

Learning to meditate: In four steps to more...

Lose weight on a stationary bike, how many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy