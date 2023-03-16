NAPOLI – Il Napoli flies to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in its history. The net 3-0 with which the Azzurri have outclassed theConcord Francoforte bears the indelible signature of Victor Osimhen: the Nigerian centre-forward scored twice (in addition to Zielinski’s penalty) which allowed the team to Spalletti to file the German case without too many worries. However, what enchanted those present at the ‘Maradona‘ was the first score from the blue centre-forward: an imperious detachment that left no way out for Trapp and that literally bewitched his teammates.

Naples show: the Italians fly to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and make social media go crazy!

Osimhen, what a goal: Anguissa’s reaction

We are at sunset of the first half when Politano brush a cross inside the penalty area. Osimhen ascends to heaven, well 2 meters and 40, remaining suspended in the air for a few seconds and hit the ball with a whip that made the ‘Maradona’ explode with joy. A dream goal, which left not only the Eintracht rearguard stunned but above all their teammates, Anguissa over all. The Cameroonian midfielder admired the Nigerian’s goal with astonishment and disbelief: the former Fulham player had to widen his eyes to realize that it was all true.