The picture of the quarterfinals in the tournament was defined Monte-Carlo ATP 2023 of tennis. Italy and Russia are the most represented nations with two tennis players among the top 8 of the first seasonal Masters1000 on red clay. Jannik Sinner e Lorenzo Musetti they will face each other in a historic derby that will put the semifinal up for grabs.



The elimination of Novak Djokovic, who bowed to a bubbly Musetti, has clearly opened a decidedly interesting window for the Azzurri’s drawthe. In particular, this is no small advantage for Sinner, who not only will not have to contend with the world‘s No. 1, but will face an opponent who has spent an enormous amount of physical and mental energy to achieve what he has so far it is the most beautiful feat of the career.

In any case, the certainty is that we will certainly have an Azzurri in the semifinals on Saturday 15th April. In the penultimate act one of our bearers will find either the Danish Holger Rune or the ‘usual’ Russian Daniil Medvedev. The latter was literally saved in the eighth final against the born-again German Alexander Zverev, annulling two match-points and imposing himself 7-6 in the third after just over three hours of play. Clay is not Medvedev’s favorite surface, yet he is demonstrating even in this context that he can play a very mangy game for the opponents: when he weaves his web from the baseline, it’s pain for anyone. It must be said that the Russian will face a very fresh rival, because Rune didn’t even take the field in the round of 16 due to Matteo Berrettini’s forfeit.

It should be emphasized that Sinner has never beaten either Medvedev (6 defeats in 6 matches) or Rune (only one confrontation between the two in Sofia 2022, which ended with the withdrawal of the Italian in the third set). Musetti, on the other hand, has never faced either of them.

At the bottom of the board instead the road seems almost cleared towards the final for the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. The reigning double champion of this tournament will find the American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, anything but a clay specialist, while in the semifinals, after the premature elimination of the Norwegian Casper Ruud, a cross with the Russian Andrey Rublev ( with whom he won the 2021 final) or with the German Jan-Lennard Struff, a real surprise of the tournament.

