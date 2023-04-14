Home Technology The BMW X1 as a diesel in the driving report: 1264 km range
Technology

The BMW X1 as a diesel in the driving report: 1264 km range

by admin
The BMW X1 as a diesel in the driving report: 1264 km range


Far-reaching driving performance: The BMW X1 as a diesel
Photo: Helge Jepsen

The BMW X1 is a very good alternative to the slightly larger X3. There is a large selection of different engines, and as a diesel it impresses with its low consumption. The third generation under the magnifying glass.

WAlways a brand new test car, we thought when we first came into contact with the BMW X1 20d X Drive, given the 1264 kilometers that we spotted in the instrument cluster. But puff cake, it was the indicated range. After the many electric cars that had been scrutinized, one is no longer used to that.

Of course, the car was still new, the X1, which has been on the market since 2009, has been rolling off the production lines in Regensburg in the third generation since October 2022. Compared to its predecessor, it has grown moderately by five centimeters to an external length of 4.50 meters, and the width, height and wheelbase have also increased slightly. Although there are still 20 centimeters difference in length to the X3, the space advantages of the X3 are limited, the trunk volume is only marginally larger, from a monetary point of view there is a lot to be said for the X1, which is now stockier and fuller.

See also  Driving Report Nissan Qashqai: Generates its own electricity

You may also like

GIGABYTE Launches Korea Limited Edition GeForce RTX 4070...

Unexpected disadvantage compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra...

The first beta version of Android 14 is...

Old movies overclocked! VLC Media Player Will Support...

Honor Magic 5 Pro in the test: Real...

Android 14 reshapes the sharing interface and makes...

“The Sims” role model: ChatGPT drives autonomous agents...

iOS 17 New Feature Preview iPhones that can...

Philips TV & Sound products win four Red...

HomePod 2 unboxing experience, hardware specification drop?It’s actually...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy