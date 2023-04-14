The BMW X1 is a very good alternative to the slightly larger X3. There is a large selection of different engines, and as a diesel it impresses with its low consumption. The third generation under the magnifying glass.

WAlways a brand new test car, we thought when we first came into contact with the BMW X1 20d X Drive, given the 1264 kilometers that we spotted in the instrument cluster. But puff cake, it was the indicated range. After the many electric cars that had been scrutinized, one is no longer used to that.

Of course, the car was still new, the X1, which has been on the market since 2009, has been rolling off the production lines in Regensburg in the third generation since October 2022. Compared to its predecessor, it has grown moderately by five centimeters to an external length of 4.50 meters, and the width, height and wheelbase have also increased slightly. Although there are still 20 centimeters difference in length to the X3, the space advantages of the X3 are limited, the trunk volume is only marginally larger, from a monetary point of view there is a lot to be said for the X1, which is now stockier and fuller.